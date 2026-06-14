Mahindra’s Swaraj Tractors Bets Big On Niche Segment With Heavy-Duty Models

The next eight months, he said, the company is likely to see two impacts - one of a high base effect, which is going to come into play. "And the second effect is (expected to be) of El Nino, and this we believe is not going to be uniform all across India but would vary from state to state." Singh, however, said that the reservoir levels across different states are quite healthy, and the country saw a very good crop, in terms of harvest and rate, in the last season.