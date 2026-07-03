The Mumbai-headquatered public sector lender reported a 15% rise in total deposits to ₹9.58 lakh crore in the quarter under review against ₹8.33 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of the preceding financial year. ​ As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 17% to ₹17.5 lakh crore compared to ₹15.1 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2025.