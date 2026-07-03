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PNB Clocks 13 Pc Loan Growth in Q1, Bank of India 19 Pc

Loans rose to ₹12.75 lakh crore from ₹11.29 lakh crore in the first quarter of the last financial year, PNB said in a regulatory filing

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Punjab National Bank
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State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India on Thursday reported a 13% and 19% increase in total credit, respectively, in the first quarter of FY27.

Loans rose to ₹12.75 lakh crore from ₹11.29 lakh crore in the first quarter of the last financial year, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

At the same time, total deposits increased by 9% to ₹17.24 lakh crore, while total business improved by 10% to ₹29.99 lakh crore in the April-June quarter.

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Another public sector lender, Bank of India, posted a 19% growth in total credit to ₹7.97 lakh crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6.72 lakh crore at the end of the April-June quarter of FY26.

The total credit also included retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) loans of ₹3.92 lakh crore, registering a growth of 20%, BoI said in a separate regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-headquatered public sector lender reported a 15% rise in total deposits to ₹9.58 lakh crore in the quarter under review against ₹8.33 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of the preceding financial year. ​ As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 17% to ₹17.5 lakh crore compared to ₹15.1 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, ESAF Small Finance Bank reported a 27% rise in advances to ₹23,216 crore for the June quarter.

During the quarter, total deposits rose 19% to ₹26,925 crore, ESAF Small Finance Bank said in a separate filing.

Total business of the bank stood at ₹51,141 crore in Q1FY27 on June 30, 2026, against ₹40,923 crore in Q1FY26, it said.

Another private sector lender, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, posted a 27% improvement in loans at ₹57,306 crore in the quarter under review.

Total deposits rose 20% to ₹64,409 crore, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank said in a separate filing.

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