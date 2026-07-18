Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday reported an over three-fold jump in standalone net profit at ₹5,253 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
The state-owned bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,675 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income in the quarter under review remained static at ₹37,231 crore, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
However, the lender's interest income increased marginally to ₹32,897 crore, from ₹31,964 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
During the period, the bank’s operating profit rose to ₹7,519 crore, as compared to ₹7,081 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.78% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.78% a year ago.
Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) in absolute terms declined by ₹7,292 crore to ₹35,381 crore from ₹42,673 crore, while Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) eased by ₹699 crore to ₹3,433 crore from ₹4,132 crore as on June 2025.
Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.26%, as against 0.38% in the year-ago period.
However, provisions for bad loans rose to ₹792 crore during the first quarter, as compared to ₹396 crore in the same period a year ago.
The bank’s capital adequacy ratio improved to 18.13% from 17.5% at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.