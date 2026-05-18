TVS Motor Co to Acquire 4.9% Stake in Jana Small Finance Bank for ₹193.32 Crore

TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday said it will acquire 4.9 per cent stake in Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd for Rs 193.32 crore.
The acquisition is part of a deal by TVS VENU to acquire a minority stake in Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd through a combination of primary issuance of warrants and a secondary purchase for an equity ownership of up to 9.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis, which includes 4.9 per cent to be owned by TVS Motor Company, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The board of directors at its meeting held on Monday has approved Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Jana Holdings Ltd in relation to the proposed purchase of 51,60,903 equity shares constituting 4.90 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, as on May 18, 2026, TVS Motor Company said.
The cost of acquisition will be Rs 193.32 crore, it added.
TVS VENU operates as an institutional platform to build, anchor and scale enterprises focused on mobility, financial services, real estate, and lifestyle sectors.
It has a presence in India's financial services sector through TVS Credit Services, a leading non-banking financial company offering consumer and retail loans to millions of customers across India.
On the object and impact of the acquisition, TVS Motor Co said it is aimed to "provide better insight of the banking ecosystem and allow for mutual collaboration in various areas for the long term success of target (Jana), subject to applicable laws".
Under the SPA the acquisition is expected to be completed within three months from May 18.
"This investment in Jana is aligned with TVS VENU's long-term approach to support high-quality institutions that serve India's growing financial needs and its expanding digital financial eco-system," TVS Motor Company Chairman Sudarshan Venu said.
Jana Small Finance Bank has built a credible banking franchise with a strong presence across customer segments central to India's credit, savings, and investment growth, he added.
With over 12 million customers served, 822 outlets across 23 states and two Union Territories, and advances and deposits of over Rs 35,000 crore each as of March 31, 2026, the Jana Small Finance Bank offers a strong platform for long-term participation in India's credit, savings, and investment growth, the filing said.