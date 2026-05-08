State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a 6% increase in standalone net profit at ₹19,684 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 aided by decline in bad loans.
The country’s biggest lender had earned a profit of ₹18,643 crore in the January-March period of 2024-25 fiscal year.
However, total income declined to ₹1,40,412 crore in March quarter from ₹1,43,876 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter, the bank earned an interest income of ₹1,23,098 crore as against ₹1,19,666 crore a year ago.
The bank saw an improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.49% of the total advances in the fourth quarter from 1.82% as at March-end 2025. Similarly, net NPAs eased to 0.39% from 0.47%.
On a consolidated basis, SBI’s net profit in the quarter rose marginally to ₹19,643 crore from ₹19,600 crore a year ago. Total income increased to ₹1,81,079 crore from ₹1,79,562 crore.
For entire financial year 2025-26, the bank reported 13% increase in profit on a standalone basis at ₹80,032 crore as against ₹70,901 crore in the previous year.
The bank’s board has declared a dividend of ₹17.35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 per unit for FY26.
The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is May 16 and dividend payment date is June 4, it said.
SBI shares were trading nearly 6% lower at ₹1,027.5 apiece on the BSE soon after results were announced.