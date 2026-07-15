Zurich May Seek Full Ownership of Kotak General Insurance JV After FDI Rule Change

Zurich Insurance has started evaluating a buyout of Kotak Mahindra Bank's remaining stake in their general insurance joint venture.
The move comes after India allowed 100% foreign ownership in the insurance sector, prompting global insurers to reassess joint venture structures.
Discussions are at an early stage, and any deal is expected to involve valuation, governance and distribution-related negotiations.
Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance has begun exploring the possibility of acquiring Kotak Mahindra Bank's remaining stake in their general insurance joint venture (JV), according to a Moneycontrol report.
The report said discussions are still at an early stage and no final decision has been taken. If talks move forward, any transaction could take time because of the complexity involved in valuation, governance arrangements and long-term distribution agreements.
People familiar with the matter told the publication that while no firm timeline has been set, a potential deal could be completed in FY27 if discussions progress.
FDI Rule Change Reshapes Insurance Sector
Zurich's evaluation comes after the government allowed 100% foreign ownership in the insurance sector, removing the long-standing cap that had required overseas insurers to operate through Indian partners.
For more than two decades, foreign insurers entered India through joint ventures because foreign direct investment limits restricted majority ownership. Those limits were gradually increased over the years before being fully removed.
According to the report, the policy change has prompted several global insurers to reassess whether joint venture structures remain necessary, particularly as they seek greater operational control over capital allocation, technology investments and business strategy.
Deal May Take Time
It remains unclear whether Kotak Mahindra Bank is willing to reduce or exit its remaining stake. The bank has traditionally viewed insurance as an important part of its broader financial services business, supported by its banking distribution network.
Sources told the publication that any negotiations would likely focus on valuation, governance rights and future distribution arrangements, making the process both detailed and time-consuming.
Zurich already owns a 70% stake in Kotak General Insurance after acquiring a controlling interest in 2024 for ₹5,560 crore. At the time, the Swiss insurer described India as a key growth market, and industry executives told the publication that the investment has strengthened expectations that Zurich could eventually seek full ownership if the opportunity arises.