Dabur Chairman Mohit Burman on Family, Wealth and the Art of Investing

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Back in the late 1990s, the Burman family was amongst the early Indian business families to successfully separate ownership from management, a philosophy that has helped create enduring, institution-led enterprises. It was also decided, way back in 1998, that none of the Burman family members would get an entry into Dabur India.

They are, in fact, encouraged to set up independent ventures and create another Dabur. Today, all family members have successfully set up their own independent business ventures and are managing those businesses outside Dabur.

A family council was set up then, and a structured meeting is held every quarter where various independent business ventures are discussed. The role of the family council is to look into the broader business strategy and vision of Dabur India. It also meets to offer guidance on personal ventures of family members. This led to the formation of Burman Family Holdings, among the first structured family-office platforms in India.

The intent was clear—to institutionalise the way we manage and grow family capital, while ensuring continuity across generations.

Every father thinks his son is the best. To avoid conflict, best was that no one works in the business. If your son is so smart, he can work anywhere. If I'm a first-generation entrepreneur, of course I want my son to work with me. Yes, take over, carry on the legacy.

Maybe second generation also, you may want your son to take over. The third generation also wants to. My father's generation was fourth generation. There comes a time when to avoid conflict, you don't have anyone coming in and working in your business. And you've seen so many businesses destroyed.