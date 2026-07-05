May Hike Localisation Level of Windsor to Over 70% to Reduce Supply Chain Risks: JSW MG Motor India MD

Mehrotra said, "The Windsor is a winning proposition delivering strong value and resonating with the preferences of Indian car buyers." With its customers spanning across metros and emerging markets, he said, "The MG Windsor has meaningfully contributed to accelerating India's EV adoption, transforming the way India moves." Around 30 per cent of sales of the Windsor comes from four metros -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- and 70 per cent from the rest of India.