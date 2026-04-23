Infosys partners OpenAI to scale enterprise AI with Codex
Focus on software, legacy modernisation and DevOps
Move comes amid slowing demand and AI disruption
Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to accelerate enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence and modernise software development processes. The partnership will combine OpenAI’s advanced AI models, including Codex, with Infosys Topaz, its AI-first services suite, to help businesses transition from experimentation to large-scale deployment.
The initiative is aimed at enabling organisations to unlock measurable value from AI while ensuring responsible and structured implementation across operations.
The collaboration will initially target high-impact areas such as software engineering, legacy modernisation, DevOps automation, and e-commerce platforms. By integrating AI-driven agents, workflow automation, and enterprise governance frameworks, the companies aim to improve developer productivity, streamline workflows, and reduce time-to-market.
Infosys said its global delivery capabilities and expertise in large-scale transformation position it well to implement AI solutions in real-world enterprise environments.
Driving the AI Shift
Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenAI, said, “Codex is becoming a powerful workspace for managing agents across software development and business workflows. Working with partners like Infosys will help enterprises move from early usage to repeatable, large-scale deployment.”
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh added, “Generative and agentic AI will redefine how enterprises operate and grow. This collaboration helps clients move decisively from pilots to performance, unlocking real business value at scale.”
The partnership comes at a time when India’s IT services sector is navigating slower client spending and growing disruption from generative AI technologies. Infosys has already been ramping up its AI focus, reporting ₹25 billion in AI-led revenue in the December quarter, contributing over 5% to its overall earnings.
However, the company’s stock has come under pressure this year, reflecting investor concerns around automation, weakening demand, and global macroeconomic uncertainty.
Part of Broader Industry Trend
The development reflects a wider industry shift as AI companies increasingly partner with global IT services firms to scale enterprise deployment of generative tools.
As per a Reuters report, OpenAI is collaborating with leading system integrators such as Accenture, Capgemini, CGI, Cognizant, Infosys, PwC and TCS to integrate its Codex platform into large-scale software development workflows.
The report also notes that OpenAI is working on Codex Labs, an initiative aimed at placing its technical experts within client organisations to support on-ground adoption and practical implementation of AI systems.
With this partnership, Infosys aims to strengthen its position in the evolving AI landscape while helping clients adapt to a rapidly changing technology environment.