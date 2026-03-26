Infosys to Acquire Optimum Healthcare IT, Stratus Global in $560 Million Deals

Infosys to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT for up to $465mn.
Also acquiring Stratus Global for up to $95mn to expand insurance tech capabilities.
Both acquisitions expected to close in Q1 FY2027, subject to approvals.
Infosys has announced plans to acquire two US-based companies — Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus Global — as part of its strategy to expand capabilities in healthcare and insurance technology, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT will be carried out for up to $465 million, including earnouts, and is expected to close in the first quarter of FY2027, subject to regulatory approvals.
"By bringing together Optimum’s provider experience with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, we are positioned to create a differentiated value proposition for healthcare providers – accelerating end-to-end cloud, data, and digital transformation at scale," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.
The Florida-based company provides healthcare IT consulting and digital transformation services and reported revenues of about $275.9 million in FY25.
Jason Mabry, President and Co-Founder of Optimum Healthcare IT, informed that it will continue the next chapter along with Infosys with the same Optimum team and leadership involvement.
In a separate transaction, Infosys will acquire Stratus Global LLC for up to $95 million, also including earnouts, with completion expected in the first quarter of FY2027. Stratus, headquartered in New Jersey, provides technology consulting services to the property and casualty insurance sector and reported revenues of $42.8 million in FY25.
Infosys said that the Stratus acquisition will enhance its capabilities in insurance technology, particularly in platforms used by property and casualty insurers, and expand its client base in the sector.
Both transactions will be funded through cash consideration and involve the acquisition of 100% ownership in the respective companies. The deals remain subject to customary closing conditions.
The company’s board approved the acquisitions at a meeting held on 25 March 2026.