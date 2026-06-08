TCS Bags Multimillion-Euro AI Deal from Canada Life

Tata Consultancy Services has won a multimillion-euro, multiyear contract from global insurer Canada Life.
TCS will overhaul and manage data centres, core infrastructure, end-user computing and software lifecycle management.
TCS expands its infrastructure services talent pool in the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man and Germany to boost efficiency and resilience.
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a multimillion-euro deal from global life and pensions insurer Canada Life to modernise its IT infrastructure across Europe.
The company, however, did not disclose the exact financial value of the contract.
Under the multiyear agreement, TCS will work to modernise and manage Canada Life's data centres, core infrastructure, end-user computing, and software lifecycle management, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
As part of the partnership, TCS said it will expand its talent pool across infrastructure services in the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and Germany, and invest in new learning, certification, and career development opportunities in these regions.
"By leveraging our deep domain expertise, we will help Canada Life achieve greater operational efficiency, enhance resilience, and create a more agile, responsive IT ecosystem to support their long-term growth," Vinay Singhvi, Head, UK & Ireland, Tata Consultancy Services, said.