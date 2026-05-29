OpenAI Codex Adoption Surges in India; Weekly Active Users Up 27-Times Since Early 2026

OpenAI Codex weekly active users in India up 27x since 2026-start; daily interactions +20x; India top 5 globally for adoption, top 10 for engagement
Over 25% Codex requests for non-coding tasks—research, docs, workflow automation—beyond software development; coding use 3x global average
OpenAI cites India's strong builder culture; collaborations with TCS, Infosys, Razorpay for engineering and enterprise workflows
OpenAI on Friday said that the weekly active Codex users in India have grown 27 times since 2026-beginning, as India continues to be counted among the top five countries globally for adoption of the coding agent.
Notably, over a quarter of the Codex requests are for non-coding tasks, underlining growing usage beyond traditional software development workflows.
Codex is being used to synthesise information, draft documents, automate daily research tasks, and organise workflows and communication.
"Weekly active Codex users in India have grown 27x since the start of 2026, while daily interactions were up more than 20x by late April," OpenAI said in a release.
India continues to be among the top five countries globally for Codex adoption and the top ten for Codex engagement.
As such, India is already one of the world’s most active markets for advanced AI use.
In February, OpenAI found that Codex use for coding tasks in India was about 3 times the global average, while coding-related questions were nearly 3 times the global median.
"What's exciting about India is that adoption is not just happening among software engineers. We’re seeing founders, operators, researchers, students, and business teams increasingly use Codex to turn ideas into working outcomes faster," Thomas Jeng, Head of Startups - Asia Pacific at OpenAI said.
India already has one of the world’s strongest builder cultures, and the pace of adoption here reflects how actively people are building with leading-edge AI tools, Jeng added.
OpenAI has previously announced Codex-related collaborations in India with companies including TCS, Infosys, and Razorpay across software engineering and enterprise workflows.