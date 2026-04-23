Infosys Posts 28% QoQ Jump in Profit to ₹8,501 Cr in Q4 FY26

Notably, this is in-line with Motilal Oswal’s FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1.5–4.5% YoY in constant currency terms. The brokerage noted that exit growth rates for most large-cap IT firms now appear relatively favourable, with an organic YoY constant currency growth exit of 4.3% projected for Infosys. It also expected Indian IT companies to exercise caution in their outlook given the current geopolitical environment.