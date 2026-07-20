ICICI vs Axis vs HDFC Bank: How India's Top Private Lenders Fared In Q1 FY27

Axis Bank gave the clearest read on where margins stand. The bank's net interest margin fell to 3.46% in the June quarter, which its management believes marks the lowest point of the current cycle. "Our NIM for Q1FY27 at 3.46% is our cycle bottom. With the FCNR(B) deposits opportunity, in the near term we will focus on growth and deployment of the additional liquidity raised through this route," said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank.