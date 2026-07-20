Samsung Cuts 739 US Jobs as It Shifts Consumer Unit HQ from New Jersey to Texas

Samsung Electronics America is relocating its consumer division headquarters from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, to Texas
The relocation impacts 739 roles in New Jersey, with a majority of affected staff receiving relocation offers while others were laid off
Approximately 100 workers, including mobile division personnel, were laid off at Samsung's Plano office in Texas
Samsung Electronics has eliminated US jobs. These staff cuts hit the display, mobile and home appliance divisions, concentrated in New Jersey and Texas, as per a Reuters report.
The job losses coincide with plans to move the consumer unit's main office to Texas. The shift impacts 739 roles in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, Samsung stated on Sunday. A majority of the affected staff received relocation offers, while others were let go.
Plano offices also saw job losses. About 100 employees, including mobile division staff, lost their jobs at the Texas site, one affected worker said. Sources requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the layoffs.
Internal files from June 30 detailed an "enterprise-wide reduction-in-force" that caused a "significant number of impacts", Reuters reported.
Abrupt Headquarters Relocation
The corporate relocation is a sudden shift for the unit. Employees in New Jersey had moved into newly built offices less than a year ago, in September. US Representative Josh Gottheimer attended an event marking the opening of the facility.
Samsung Electronics America employs about 1,200 workers in New Jersey. Recent LinkedIn posts reviewed by Reuters indicate more than 30 workers, including senior sales and marketing staff in Texas and New Jersey, left or were let go recently.
These SEA job cuts were previously unreported. The relocation "may lead to changes in our workforce structure, such as employees who are unable to relocate, or certain functions that are optimised to ensure our roles align to key business priorities," Samsung informed.
Samsung SDS America also faces changes. The IT services affiliate flagged 179 potential job cuts in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, according to a June state filing. This shift relates to moving its North American headquarters and does not involve layoffs or restructuring, the company said.
Diverging Fortunes In Tech
Earnings reveal a stark internal divide. Samsung expects second-quarter profits to surge 19-fold as artificial intelligence drives massive demand for its semiconductor business. The company will direct hundreds of billions of dollars toward building new semiconductor factories.
Conversely, the mobile division is projected to record its first-ever loss. Surging chip costs and intense competition from Apple, TCL and Hisense have pressured the consumer electronics unit.
Samsung is following a familiar path. The company joins Tesla and Oracle in moving operations to the state, where it already runs semiconductor plants and a Plano mobile hub. Like Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, the firm is shedding staff to fund artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The relocation intends to build "stronger collaboration and optimise the organisation by bringing more teams together within a growing technology and AI ecosystem," Samsung stated.
Employees have expressed concerns about further layoffs and the potential consolidation of appliance, home entertainment and mobile divisions, a current SEA employee said. However, Samsung stated that no broad, global restructuring is currently underway.
At the end of 2025, Samsung Electronics had 11,770 employees in the United States, which included its semiconductor workforce.