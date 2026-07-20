Who Is Uday Ruddaraju? Hyderabad Engineer Named OpenAI's CTO Of Compute

Ruddaraju announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post, describing his first year at the Microsoft-backed AI company as "incredibly rewarding." "My first 12 months at OpenAI have been incredibly rewarding. Our Compute team has worked relentlessly to bring capacity online quickly and reliably, while doing the deep systems across compute, network and storage, and ML work needed to train frontier models like GPT-5.6. As we scale, the problems only get harder that require pushing the frontiers and innovating across every layer (literally) of the stack," he wrote.