OnePlus US, Europe Exit Explained: Will It Impact India Operations?

OnePlus also told Android Authority that its Indian arm will continue to function as usual, pointing to the recent launch of the OnePlus N6 as an example of its ongoing investment in the market. However, the company did not comment on future flagship launches in the country, leaving some uncertainty around plans for the upcoming OnePlus 16. Responding separately to recent reports about a possible future exit from India, OnePlus said, "OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual, with all local operations on track. We urge the media to exercise restraint before amplifying unverified speculation."