OnePlus US, Europe Exit Explained: Will It Impact India Operations?

OnePlus will stop launching new products in the US and Europe.
India remains unaffected, with OnePlus calling it a priority market.
Oppo's restructuring may also reshape sister brand Realme globally.
For over a decade, OnePlus built its identity around a simple promise, premium Android smartphones at prices lower than Apple and Samsung. That promise took the brand from a small challenger founded in 2013 to one of the most recognised names in the smartphone industry. Now, that journey is taking an unexpected turn in two of the world's biggest markets.
Parent company Oppo has confirmed that OnePlus will stop launching new products in the United States and Europe, marking one of the biggest changes in the brand's history as part of a wider global restructuring, according to a Bloomberg report.
German technology publication WinFuture was the first to report OnePlus's impending exit from the two markets.
The withdrawal is expected to begin this week, and reports suggest OnePlus could eventually be folded more closely into Oppo's operations.
OnePlus was founded by former Oppo executives Pete Lau and Carl Pei under the BBK Electronics ecosystem. Over the years, Oppo increased its control over the company, integrating research, development and software operations. Industry reports now suggest the brand could be merged further into its parent as Oppo streamlines its smartphone business.
Why Is OnePlus Exiting?
Oppo's restructuring is being driven by slowing smartphone demand, financial pressures and geopolitical challenges affecting several international markets, according to Bloomberg. Alongside the OnePlus withdrawal from the US and Europe, Oppo is also reshaping the role of sister brand Realme, reflecting a broader effort to simplify its global smartphone portfolio.
Oppo has said existing OnePlus customers in the affected regions will continue to receive after-sales support and warranty services, though no new OnePlus devices will be launched there. Reports also indicate that future software development will increasingly revolve around Oppo's ColorOS platform, reducing the distinction between Oppo and OnePlus devices. This suggests that OnePlus devices in these markets may, over time, become harder to distinguish from Oppo's own product lines at a software level, even though hardware branding is not immediately affected.
What About India?
India remains OnePlus' largest market outside China, and there is no official announcement that the company is shutting down its India business. However, Bloomberg reported that the brand's global restructuring could eventually extend to India in 2027, although no timeline has been confirmed by the company.
The reports have revived speculation that first surfaced earlier this year, when claims circulated that OnePlus was winding down its India operations. The company had rejected those reports at the time and maintained that business in the country was continuing normally.
Responding to the latest speculation, Robin Liu, Vice President of OnePlus India Business, said, "Recently, we've seen discussions and reports regarding OnePlus in India, and I wanted to take a moment to address our community directly. India continues to be one of OnePlus' most important markets globally, and our commitment to our users, partners, and community remains unwavering. We continue to invest in our products, our services, and the experiences we deliver, with the goal of bringing meaningful innovation to users across the country."
OnePlus also told Android Authority that its Indian arm will continue to function as usual, pointing to the recent launch of the OnePlus N6 as an example of its ongoing investment in the market. However, the company did not comment on future flagship launches in the country, leaving some uncertainty around plans for the upcoming OnePlus 16. Responding separately to recent reports about a possible future exit from India, OnePlus said, "OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual, with all local operations on track. We urge the media to exercise restraint before amplifying unverified speculation."
OnePlus' Journey In India
OnePlus entered India in late 2014 with the launch of the OnePlus One, initially selling devices exclusively through Amazon. This online-first, invite-based model was unusual for its time and helped the brand build a loyal base of early adopters before it expanded into open sales.
The company steadily expanded its offline retail presence and premium experience stores while building a strong following among enthusiasts through its flagship smartphones and later its Nord series, which targeted the mid-range segment.
India went on to become one of OnePlus' biggest growth markets. The brand frequently ranked among the leading premium smartphone makers in the country, competing with Apple and Samsung in the segment above ₹30,000, according to Counterpoint Research. It also expanded into smart TVs, wearables and audio products, making India a key part of its global business beyond smartphones alone.
In recent months, OnePlus has integrated more of its after-sales service with Oppo's network in India, a move that fuelled speculation about a closer operational merger. The company, however, has continued to launch new products in the country and has reiterated that its India operations remain on track.
The confirmed changes are currently limited to the US and Europe, and OnePlus has not announced a timeline for any further changes to its India operations. Bloomberg's report suggests 2027 as a possible window for the restructuring to reach India, though this has not been confirmed by the company.
Oppo's broader restructuring also affects Realme, whose role within the group is being reshaped alongside OnePlus. How this repositioning plays out for both brands globally, including in markets like India where they compete directly with each other and with players like Xiaomi, remains to be seen in the coming months.