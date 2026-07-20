ITC's FMCG Revenue Rises To ₹24,210 Cr In FY26, Foods Business Crosses ₹20,000 Cr

ITC's FMCG revenue rose to ₹24,210 crore in FY26, marking a 10.5% five-year CAGR.
Its Foods Business crossed ₹20,000 crore in revenue during FY26.
Recent acquisitions like 24 Mantra Organic and Yoga Bar grew around 60% year-on-year.
ITC Limited's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business has grown steadily over the past five years, with revenue rising from nearly ₹14,730 crore in FY21 to ₹24,210 crore in FY26, according to the company's latest annual report. This translates to a five-year compound annual growth rate of 10.5%.
The company's portfolio of more than 30 Indian brands now reaches nearly 280 million households, the report said. Its Foods Business crossed ₹20,000 crore in revenue during FY26.
Within ITC's staples portfolio, products such as multigrain atta, vermicelli and besan have grown threefold over the last five years, the annual report said. Their combined share within the staples portfolio has doubled to around 16% in FY26.
The company has also expanded into protein-rich, organic and millet-based products in response to rising demand for healthier and more convenient food options. Recent launches under this push include Aashirvaad High Protein Atta, gluten-free flour, ready-to-cook chapatis, and frozen naans and parathas.
Acquisitions Add To Growth
Alongside new product launches, ITC has used acquisitions to enter new categories. Recent acquisitions, including 24 Mantra Organic, Yoga Bar, Mother Sparsh and Prasuma, have together recorded around 60% year-on-year growth, with their combined annualised revenue run rate crossing ₹1,350 crore, the annual report said.
Earlier acquisitions have also grown significantly since being brought under ITC. Savlon has grown fourfold, Nimyle threefold and Sunrise threefold, according to the report. Sunrise has strengthened its position in eastern India and expanded into Bihar, Jharkhand and the North East.
To support this growth, ITC has invested in its manufacturing and supply chain network. The company operates 12 integrated consumer goods manufacturing and logistics facilities located near key demand centres, the annual report said.
It has also set up automated manufacturing and logistics facilities at Pudukkottai, Kapurthala and Panchla. These facilities work alongside the integrated manufacturing network to help optimise inventory and improve supply chain efficiency, according to the report.
Research And Digital Push
ITC's Life Sciences and Technology Centre continues to support the company's product development, according to the annual report. The centre has filed over 900 patent applications, operates 55 laboratories and 16 pilot plants, and supports around 100 product launches every year.
The company has also been investing in digital tools across its operations, from consumer insights and product development to sourcing, manufacturing and customer engagement. Artificial intelligence and other digital technologies are being used to improve forecasting, supply chain planning and marketing, the report said. ITC's Studio Alchemy platform has created nearly 40,000 AI-generated and optimised content pieces so far.
ITC has also expanded its distribution reach through digital and omnichannel platforms. Digitally enabled sales, together with modern trade, contribute 34% of the company's FMCG portfolio, the annual report said, while quick commerce sales grew 57% in FY26.
The company's business-to-business digital platform, UNNATI, now serves over eight lakh retail outlets, enabling direct engagement with retailers. Overall, ITC's products are available across nearly seven million retail outlets across the country, according to the report.