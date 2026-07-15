MakeMyTrip To Soon File $1 Bn India IPO With Kotak, Axis, JP Morgan As Advisors

Strong FY26 Performance

Commenting on the company's financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026, co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow had said MakeMyTrip crossed $10 billion in annual gross bookings. He said adjusted margins grew in double digits year-on-year in constant currency across major verticals, led by bus ticketing at over 29%, followed by hotels and packages at over 15%, and air ticketing at over 13%. He added that the "others" category grew 37% year-on-year.