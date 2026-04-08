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Hyundai Motor India To Hike Prices From May By Up To 1 Pc

The company has planned to increase the prices of its cars up to 1% across the portfolio, effective May 2026, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a regulatory filing

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Hyundai Motor India To Hike Prices From May By Up To 1 Pc
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Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles by up to 1% across its portfolio from next month citing various cost escalations.

The company has planned to increase the prices of its cars up to 1% across the portfolio, effective May 2026, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The price revision is attributed to a combination of various cost escalations, it added.

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1 April 2026

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The quantum of increase will vary based on the variants and models, HMIL said.

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"The company's endeavor is always to absorb rising costs to safeguard our customer from price fluctuations. However, the escalating input costs have necessitated to pass on a part of this impact through a marginal price revision," it said.

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