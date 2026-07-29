Vedanta Power Q1 FY27: Revenue Climbs To ₹1,844 Cr As Power Sales Jump 38%

Vedanta Power reported a 38% YoY jump in power sales and higher revenue in the June quarter, driven by improved generation across its key assets.
However, the company posted a standalone loss of ₹449 crore and a consolidated loss of ₹423 crore, compared with profits a year ago.
The results mark Vedanta Power's first quarterly earnings as a separately listed company, with management reaffirming its long-term expansion plans.
Vedanta Power Ltd reported a rise in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with total income increasing to ₹1,844 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from ₹1,734 crore in the year-ago period.
The newly listed power company also reported a 38% year-on-year (YoY) jump in power sales during the quarter, driven by higher generation across its key assets. Consolidated income rose to ₹2,616 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹1,991 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
However, the company also reported a standalone loss of ₹449 crore for the quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹75 crore in the year-ago period. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a loss of ₹423 crore, against a net profit of ₹88 crore in Q1 FY26.
Total expenses on a standalone basis increased to ₹1,985 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹1,638 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
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The company, which was recently carved out of diversified conglomerate Vedanta Resources Ltd as an independent entity, said 74% of its power sales were secured under long-term and medium-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Punjab and Odisha. It also has a 500 MW contract with Tamil Nadu and a recently secured 100 MW contract with Kerala.
“Our maiden quarter as a standalone listed company marks an important milestone for Vedanta Power. Strong revenue and power sales, backed by operational excellence, fuel security, improved credit ratings and sustainability initiatives, demonstrate the resilience of our business and future readiness,” Vedanta Power Chief Executive Officer Rajinder Singh Ahuja said in a statement.
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Vedanta Power Chief Financial Officer Pankaj Jha said the company's first-quarter performance reflected the resilience of its diversified business model and added that it remained well positioned to support its growth pipeline and create sustainable stakeholder value.
Vedanta Power shares were listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) last month, with the June quarter marking its first set of results as an independently listed entity. The listing ceremony on June 15 was led by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal.
The company had earlier said it was evaluating a foray into hydro, battery storage and nuclear energy as part of its long-term diversification strategy. It said nuclear energy is a clean, reliable round-the-clock power source and a key enabler of India's energy transition.
The listing marks an important inflection point for Vedanta Power as a focused, independent business built on a strong operational foundation and positioned to support India's growing energy demand, the company said.
Vedanta Power plans to scale its capacity to 20 GW, with a long-term ambition to become one of the top three private-sector power companies in the country. It expects to commission the second 600 MW unit at its Sakti plant in the second half of FY27 and increase its total capacity to 12 GW by FY33.
With a total thermal power capacity of 4,780 MW, the company supplies power to discoms nationwide through long-term partnerships while supporting emerging grid requirements, according to its website.