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Hyundai Motor India Posts Total Sales of 51,335 Units in June

HMIL says supplier fire caused a temporary production disruption

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Hyundai Motor India Posts Total Sales of 51,335 Units in June
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Summary of this article

  • HMIL reported total sales of 51,335 units in June 2026.

  • Domestic sales stood at 39,635 units, while exports were 11,700 units.

  • The company said production returned to normal from June 22, 2026.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported total monthly sales of 51,335 units in June 2026.

This includes domestic sales of 39,635 units and exports of 11,700 units, HMIL said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on June 2026 sales, HMIL Managing Director & CEO Tarun Garg said the company achieved the total numbers "despite facing a production loss of 13,900 units owing to a fire incident at one of the supplier's manufacturing facilities which led to a temporary disruption in production".

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"HMIL has taken all necessary steps to ensure production normalcy, including arranging automotive parts from alternate source locations," he added.

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Garg further said,"Our production operations have returned to normal across facilities since June 22, 2026. We expect to recover the loss in June production volume within Q2 of FY26-27." 

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