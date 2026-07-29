Tata Group Firms Team Up On AI Platform For Small Businesses

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Communications, said the partnership was aimed at extending AI access beyond large enterprises. "India's AI opportunity will be realised not only through large enterprises, but by empowering millions of SMBs with access to world-class digital infrastructure and intelligence capabilities. By combining TTBS's extensive SMB relationships with our cloud, AI and communications expertise, we are creating a differentiated platform that allows businesses to adopt AI with confidence, while ensuring data sovereignty, security and scalability," he said.