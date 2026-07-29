KPIT Tech Q1 profit declines 32% To Rs 117 Cr

“While a few of our largest clients continue to face pressures, the strategy we have pursued to diversify our growth across clients, geographies, mobility segments and offerings is beginning to demonstrate its resilience. AI-led products and solutions have become a common thread across our portfolio, and we are seeing encouraging traction across AI-defined mobility, vehicle engineering, digital cockpit, autonomous technologies and aftersales,” KPIT Tech Co-founder, CEO, and MD Kishor Patil said.