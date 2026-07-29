KPIT Tech Q1 profit declines 32% To Rs 117 Cr

Mobility solutions provider KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 31.83 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.17 crore in the June quarter.
The company had posted a net profit (attributable to owners) of Rs 171.89 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations grew 8.85 per cent to Rs 1,674.99 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to Rs 1,538.76 crore in Q1 FY26.
Sequentially, profit and revenue fell 28 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.
During the quarter under review, the company reported a forex loss of Rs 16.27 crore.
“While a few of our largest clients continue to face pressures, the strategy we have pursued to diversify our growth across clients, geographies, mobility segments and offerings is beginning to demonstrate its resilience. AI-led products and solutions have become a common thread across our portfolio, and we are seeing encouraging traction across AI-defined mobility, vehicle engineering, digital cockpit, autonomous technologies and aftersales,” KPIT Tech Co-founder, CEO, and MD Kishor Patil said.
KPIT’s focused investments, differentiated capabilities and trusted client relationships positions it well to return to stronger growth in the second half of FY27 and beyond, he added.
“We have successfully navigated similar industry cycles before and remain confident in our strategy, execution and long-term direction,” Patil said.
The company’s TCV (total contract value) for new orders during the first quarter stood at USD 257 million.
The company’s headcount at the end of Q1 FY27 stood at 12,303, as against 12,520 in Q4 FY26 and 12,545 in Q1 FY26