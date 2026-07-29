Yes Bank, Capital Stack Sign MoU To Expand Institutional Funding

Yes Bank and Capital Stack, an institutional capital solutions platform, have signed an initial pact to set up a framework for collaboration across institutional capital solutions.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Capital Stack will leverage its institutional relationships, market expertise and transaction structuring capabilities to identify, evaluate, structure and facilitate financing opportunities aligned with Yes Bank's strategic priorities, it said.
Yes Bank will evaluate participation in such opportunities in accordance with its internal credit, risk, regulatory and commercial policies, it said. The collaboration will initially cover Direct Assignment (DA), Co-lending, Term Lending, Securitisation and Structured Finance solutions, it added.
The collaboration will support financing across vehicle finance, affordable housing finance, gold loans, Loan Against Property (LAP), MSME lending, consumer finance, microfinance and supply chain finance, creating greater access to funding for financial institutions and enterprises, it said.
"As India's credit ecosystem evolves, we see strong potential in combining robust risk management frameworks with technology-led lending to unlock sustainable, scalable growth for financial institutions and enterprises across the country," Yes Bank Country Head (retail assets and debt management) Sumit Bali said.
India's next phase of credit growth will depend on stronger collaboration between capital providers and lending institutions and this collaboration brings together complementary capabilities to create more efficient funding pathways for financial institutions and enterprises, Capital Stack MD Ashish Thekkekara said.