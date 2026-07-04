Only around 2,000 tonne have been procured since June 1 despite repeated hikes in the purchase price. The procurement price has climbed in quick succession since the season opened - from ₹12.70/kg to ₹15.80/kg on May 22, then to ₹16.50/kg on June 13, ₹17.30/kg on June 20, and subsequently to ₹18.75/kg, before the latest increase to ₹21.25/kg (₹2,125/quintal).