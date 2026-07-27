Ashwin Prabhakar, Robin Sinha And Zubin Sinha Launch Indie Studioz, Redefining The Independent Music Landscape

Season 1 Begins with ‘Al-Ilah’ and a stellar lineup of artists

The first release from Season 1, “Al-Ilah,” sets the tone for the project with its powerful Sufi-inspired soundscape. The song features celebrated voices Shahzad Ali, Munawwar Ali, who is a celebrated playback singer, widely recognized for his contribution to the acclaimed film Kantara. His work has received widespread appreciation, with even Amitabh Bachchan publicly praising one of his songs on social media. With a remarkable repertoire of over 500 songs across the South Indian music industry, Munawwar Ali has established himself as one of the region’s most versatile and respected voices. The song also features the voice of Zubin Sinha, with music composed by Zubin Sinha and lyrics penned by Tripurari. The release gains additional significance as Shahzad Ali is currently receiving widespread appreciation for his popular track “Ishq Jala Kar” from Dhurandar, making “Al-Ilah” a strong and timely opening release for Indie Studioz.