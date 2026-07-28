HUL Q1 Profit Falls 3% to ₹2,680 Cr; Sales Rise 10.3% to ₹17,149 Cr

HUL's consolidated net profit fell 3.17% YoY to ₹2,680 crore in the June quarter, while revenue from product sales rose 10.26%.
The company reported its highest underlying sales growth in 13 quarters, driven equally by volume and pricing.
Despite stable demand and strong revenue growth, shares slipped over 3% in early trade after the earnings announcement.
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 3.17% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,680 crore for the June quarter.
The company had logged a net profit of ₹2,768 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.
Revenue from the sale of products rose 10.26% to ₹17,149 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with ₹15,552 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
This was its "highest growth in 13 quarters, with USG (Underlying Sales Growth) of 10%," said HUL in its earnings statement.
Its EBITDA margin stood at 23% in the June quarter, remaining within the guided range despite a volatile operating environment, the company said.
Its EBITDA increased 8% YoY to ₹3,947 crore, HUL said.
HUL's total expenses for the quarter rose 10% year-on-year to ₹13,822 crore. Total income, including other income, increased 9.84% to ₹17,529 crore.
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Commenting on the results, CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said, "The underlying demand environment remained stable during the quarter. Against this backdrop, HUL delivered a turnover of ₹17,184 crore and 10% USG, driven equally by volume and price." The performance reflects the strength of HUL brands, increasing competitiveness of its portfolio, and disciplined execution of strategic priorities, she added.
"While we continue to navigate the short-term dynamic environment, we remain focused on driving volume-led revenue growth,” she said.
Shares of HUL were trading at ₹2,101.75 apiece on the BSE during early morning trade on Tuesday, down 3.36%.