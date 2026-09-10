HDFC Bank Gets Relief As Bahrain Rejects All 7 Credit Suisse AT1 Cases

Bahrain’s Court has rejected all seven cases filed against HDFC Bank by Credit Suisse AT1 bond investors
Investors had alleged mis-selling, inadequate risk disclosure, misclassification and violations
The rulings come after the bank took action against 15 executives amid scrutiny over overseas operations
HDFC Bank has won all seven legal proceedings filed against it in Bahrain by investors over Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds, removing a key legal overhang for the private-sector lender arising from allegations of mis-selling the high-risk securities.
The High Civil Court of Bahrain passed favourable orders in the final two cases on September 9, as per a report by The Economic Times (ET).
Five other similar proceedings had already been rejected by the Bahrain court between July and August.
"All seven cases of legal proceedings against HDFC Bank in the CS AT1 bonds investment matter stand rejected by the Bahrain Court," the bank told ET. "All allegations were rejected outright by the Court."
Investors had alleged gross negligence, intentional misrepresentation, incorrect customer classification, non-disclosure of product features, misuse of financial leverage and violations of product-suitability principles in relation to their purchase of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds through the bank, the report said.
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The bank said the Bahrain court found that the investors had not produced sufficient admissible evidence to substantiate their allegations or establish that any losses they suffered were attributable to HDFC Bank. The investors were also ordered to bear the costs of the proceedings in all seven cases, it added.
What Credit Suisse AT1 Dispute Is About
The dispute centres on Credit Suisse AT1 bonds that were written down to zero during the bank’s emergency takeover by UBS in March 2023.
The write-off wiped out billions of dollars held by AT1 investors globally and triggered legal and regulatory disputes in several jurisdictions.
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AT1 bonds are a form of bank capital designed to absorb losses when a lender comes under financial stress. Unlike conventional fixed-income instruments, they can have no fixed maturity, coupons can be cancelled under certain circumstances and the securities can face substantial or complete write-downs.
Investors who took legal action against HDFC Bank have alleged that the risks associated with these instruments were not adequately explained when the bonds were sold through the bank’s overseas operations.
The Bahrain rulings follow a March 2026 decision by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which held that the bank acted as a facilitator and that customers retained autonomy over their investment decisions.
Employee Action And Chairman Exit
The legal cases come against the backdrop of an internal review by HDFC Bank into the broader episode.
Earlier this year, HDFC Bank had taken disciplinary action against 15 executives over their alleged role in the Credit Suisse AT1 bond episode.
Three senior executives — Sampath Kumar, Harsh Gupta and Payal Mandhyan — were removed from the bank in March, while action was subsequently taken against 12 more employees.
The issue also became linked to the abrupt resignation of former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty in March 2026. Chakraborty had cited “certain happenings and practices” that were not in line with his personal values and ethics.
In an interview with CNBC TV18, Chakraborty later indicated that the alleged mis-selling of Credit Suisse perpetual bonds had been discussed at the bank and said the episode carried regulatory and reputational risks.
He also questioned whether action taken against employees was largely a response after the fact. “They are all at very senior levels. But they are a posteriori reactions. Something goes on for eight years, and suddenly we take action. People will say those are concerns addressed, go home, perhaps, and that's it,” he said, as per CNBC-TV18.
Investor Concerns Over Mis-Selling
Earlier complaints by investors alleged that Credit Suisse AT1 bonds were presented as relatively safe, high-return investments, with some claiming they were treated as alternatives to fixed deposits.
JM Financial, in a March 2026 report, said the episode highlights the importance for investors of understanding product risks, particularly where complex securities are presented alongside conventional banking products.
It also stressed the distinction between deposit products and capital-market instruments, where principal is not guaranteed.
The Bahrain judgments, however, represent a significant legal setback for the investors who pursued claims against HDFC Bank, with the court rejecting all seven proceedings and awarding costs against the claimants.