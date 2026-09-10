Swish Raises $24 Mn In Funding Round Led By Bertelsmann India Investments

Food delivery platform Swish has raised $24 million in a funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, the investment firm said on Thursday.
The funding round saw participation from existing investors Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, and Hara Global.
"Bertelsmann India Investments Leads $24 million fundraise in Swish as the platform scales past 1mn monthly orders," the venture capital firm said.
Swish claims to have have tripled monthly order since March 2026, now serving over a million orders a month, with lunch and dinner overtaking snacking as the platform's largest consumption occasions.
"Fresh capital will deepen Swish's kitchen network across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, expand into new cities and build toward the company's roadmap of over 1,000 kitchens over the next five years," the statement said.
The company has expanded across Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad over the past six months.
Swish Co-Founder and CEO Aniket Shah said the food services market is about $100 billion in size, with online food delivery still capturing less than 10% of the market.
He said an average Indian consumer consumes food 90-100 times a month, but orders online only four times out of it.
"Swish is innovating next-gen automated kitchen infrastructure to cook fresh food and enable best-in-class format of food delivery-- faster, tastier and more affordable for the end consumer. Excited to partner with the Bertelsmann team on this journey of becoming India's favourite food delivery platform," he said.
Advertisement
Shah claimed that his business has grown multifold rapidly to over a million orders a month while barely covering 50 pincodes at present.
Bertelsmann India Investments Managing Director Pankaj Makkar said BII has invested in India for over a decade.
"We have seen it before in fresh non-veg food at Licious, and we see it again with Swish. Everyday food is the biggest under-served category in Indian consumption, and it has remained that way because no one has managed freshness, affordability, and convenience at the same time. It is once again a category defining investment from our side," he said