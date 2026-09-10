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China Confirms Xi Jinping’s India Visit For BRICS Summit

China’s foreign ministry has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will travel to India to attend the BRICS Summit on September 12–13, in his first visit to the country since 2019

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk

10 September 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping
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Introduction

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming BRICS Summit in India, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday, setting the stage for his visit to New Delhi on September 12–13.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Xi will attend the summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement confirms earlier reports that the Chinese president is expected to travel to India for the gathering of BRICS leaders.

The summit will bring together leaders of the expanded BRICS grouping, with India hosting the meeting as the current chair.

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