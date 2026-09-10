Unitree IPO Stokes Fear That China’s Humanoid Robot Boom Is A Bubble

China’s humanoid robot boom is facing an early test of investor confidence after shares of Unitree Robotics, one of the country’s best-known humanoid robot makers, plunged nearly 40% from their first-day closing price. The sharp reversal has wiped roughly $20 billion from the company’s market value since its debut and about $35 billion from its peak, raising fresh questions over whether the enthusiasm surrounding China’s humanoid robot industry has pushed valuations too far.