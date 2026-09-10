Unitree IPO Stokes Fear That China’s Humanoid Robot Boom Is A Bubble

Unitree shares plunged nearly 40% from debut close, raising humanoid robot bubble concerns.
Unitree’s $30 billion valuation equals roughly 125 times its 2025 revenue.
Chinese regulators reportedly seek stronger revenue and innovation before approving humanoid robot IPOs.
China’s humanoid robot boom is facing an early test of investor confidence after shares of Unitree Robotics, one of the country’s best-known humanoid robot makers, plunged nearly 40% from their first-day closing price. The sharp reversal has wiped roughly $20 billion from the company’s market value since its debut and about $35 billion from its peak, raising fresh questions over whether the enthusiasm surrounding China’s humanoid robot industry has pushed valuations too far.
Unitree, based in Hangzhou and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under ticker 688836, closed Wednesday at 513.93 yuan ($72.10). That is around 39% below its 845-yuan debut close and about 53% below its first-day high of 1,100 yuan. The stock, however, remains more than three times above its IPO price of 150.80 yuan.
The dramatic price swings are important because Unitree’s listing was seen as a powerful public-market validation of the excitement around humanoid robots in China. The company raised about 6.1 billion yuan ($900 million) through its IPO, with shares soaring 460% on the first day. At its intraday peak of 1,100 yuan, Unitree’s valuation approached 445 billion yuan, or roughly $66 billion.
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That was far above the valuation Unitree had targeted before the IPO. The company had initially targeted a valuation of roughly 42 billion yuan ($6.2 billion), before pricing the offering at 150.80 yuan per share and valuing itself at about 61 billion yuan ($9 billion).
Is Unitree’s Crash a Sign of a Robot Bubble?
The key question is not whether Unitree has a real business. It does. The bigger concern is whether investors priced in too much future growth during the IPO frenzy.
Unlike many Western humanoid competitors, Unitree is not a pre-revenue startup waiting to demonstrate that customers will pay for its robots. It generated 1.70 billion yuan ($252 million) in revenue in 2025, sharply up from 392.77 million yuan in 2024. Its products include humanoid robots, quadrupeds and various components.
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Humanoid robots are already a significant part of that business. Revenue from humanoid robots reached 868 million yuan in 2025, accounting for 51.78% of total revenue, while Unitree shipped more than 5,500 humanoids during the year.
Growth also continued into 2026. Unitree projected first-half revenue of between 1.052 billion and 1.128 billion yuan, representing year-on-year growth of roughly 36% to 45%.
Yet even with that growth, the valuation remains difficult to ignore. At Wednesday’s closing price, Unitree was worth roughly $30 billion — equivalent to around 125 times its 2025 revenue and more than 350 times its adjusted 2025 earnings. At its peak valuation of roughly $66 billion, the company was valued at more than 250 times its 2025 revenue.
That disconnect between a genuine, rapidly growing business and an extraordinary valuation is at the heart of the bubble debate.
Why Chinese Regulators Are Getting Cautious
Unitree’s share-price decline is also unfolding as Chinese regulators reportedly become more cautious about humanoid robot companies seeking to go public.
According to The Information, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has informally raised the bar for humanoid IPO candidates. The regulator has reportedly told some investment banks and companies that prospective listings should demonstrate recurring revenue, progress towards reducing losses or significant technological innovation.
The Wall Street Journal separately reported that Chinese regulators have informally signalled that humanoid companies seeking to list should demonstrate stronger financials, revenue potential and genuine technological innovation.
That reported shift matters because Unitree’s listing has provided regulators and investors with a live example of what can happen when enthusiasm around an emerging technology collides with public-market valuations.
Chinese regulators are tightening approval for humanoid startups planning IPOs after Unitree’s volatile debut, The Information reported on Wednesday. The report said the China Securities Regulatory Commission had given informal “window guidance” to some investment banks and firms, indicating that the bar for approving humanoid startups planning to go public was being raised.
These companies must prove they can generate recurring revenue and are on track to narrow losses or achieve real innovation before approvals can be considered, The Information said.
According to The Information, the change in strategy was prompted by several factors, including a funding frenzy in the private market this year, a long list of companies that have filed for IPOs and tanking share prices of companies such as Unitree that went public recently.
What is Driving Humanoid Robot Demand?
The scrutiny around Unitree is not limited to its valuation. It also raises questions about the quality and repeatability of demand across China’s rapidly developing humanoid robot ecosystem.
The Wall Street Journal said less than 10% of Unitree’s 2025 revenue came from industrial applications. More than 40% of the company’s total 2025 revenue came from overseas, meaning roughly 60% was domestic.
That domestic exposure is significant in a market where government support and industry investment are helping build out the humanoid robot ecosystem.
The Financial Times has reported that China has established more than 90 humanoid training centres, many of which are co-funded by local governments and robot manufacturers. These centres buy humanoids and use them to generate training data, often through teleoperation.
This creates a broader question for investors: how much of the current demand represents commercially repeatable deployments, and how much is being supported by the ecosystem being built around the technology?
Why Unitree Matters for China's Robot Boom
Unitree’s post-IPO decline does not necessarily mean investors have lost faith in humanoid robots or in the company itself. The stock remains substantially above its IPO price, while its revenue has grown rapidly.
But the scale of the reversal has changed the conversation.
A roughly 45% slump in Unitree shares since a more-than-fivefold jump in its Shanghai debut has triggered concerns about a bubble, retail investor losses and flaws in the IPO system, according to the information provided.
For the broader humanoid robot sector, the episode could mark a shift from simply betting on the technology’s potential to demanding evidence that companies can convert that potential into sustainable revenue, narrowing losses and commercially viable deployments.