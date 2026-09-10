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iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Price, Specs, Features And Availability

The new Pro models will be available for preorder from September 12, with sales beginning September 18. India is among the first wave of markets to receive the new iPhones

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
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iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Price, Specs, Features And Availability
Summary
Summary of this article

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its “Surprise and Shine” event in Cupertino, marking the first major iPhone launch under new CEO John Ternus. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 in the US, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299. In India, prices start at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,900, respectively.

The new Pro models will be available for preorder from September 12, with sales beginning September 18. India is among the first wave of markets to receive the new iPhones.

The biggest upgrade comes under the hood, with both models powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built using a 2-nanometre manufacturing process. Apple is also introducing major camera upgrades, a smaller Dynamic Island and longer battery life.

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