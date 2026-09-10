The Price of Compliance: Who Will Bear the Cost of FSSAI's Crackdown?

This is not a one-off blitz. Data tabled in Parliament by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows that in FY 2025-26, the FSSAI and state authorities conducted a record 5,20,566 inspections, up from 4,01,391 in 2024-25 and 3,57,072 in 2023-24. Authorities analysed over 2.2 lakh food samples, of which 40,023 were found "non-conforming", meaning nearly one in every five samples tested failed to meet food safety standards. The enforcement drive resulted in 31,878 civil cases decided with penalty and 1,918 criminal convictions, according to the provisional data. Notably, authorities imposed penalties totalling ₹154.87 crore, as per an April report by PTI.