HDFC Bank Fiasco: What Role Did Chairman Rajiv Kumar Play In CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s Exit?

Chairman Rajiv Kumar pushed for faster loan growth, greater technology investment and changes to HDFC Bank’s senior leadership
CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan resisted some of the proposed changes and decided not to seek a third term
Kumar is now favouring an external candidate, potentially giving him a wider opportunity to reshape HDFC Bank
Just two months after taking charge as HDFC Bank’s chairman, Rajiv Kumar pushed for a significant reset at India’s largest private-sector lender.
Kumar wanted the bank to accelerate loan growth, become more aggressive on technology, address legacy issues and replace some senior executives around CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, as per a report by Bloomberg (BBG).
A three-decade veteran of HDFC Bank, Jagdishan resisted some of those proposals. Rather than remove executives he backed, he decided not to seek a third term when his current tenure ends on October 26, the report said.
The decision came as a surprise to the bank and triggered an immediate search for his successor.
Why Did Rajiv Kumar Push For Change?
Kumar, 66, joined HDFC Bank in June after the departure of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty, whose resignation had raised questions around governance and management practices at the lender.
The new chairman brought substantial experience in financial-sector reform. As finance secretary, Kumar had helped oversee the clean-up of India’s state-owned banks and the consolidation that reduced the number of public-sector lenders from 27 to 12, as per BBG.
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He later served as chief election commissioner during the general election 2024.
His approach at HDFC Bank indicated that he wanted faster execution and stronger growth from a lender whose performance has weakened since its merger with Housing Development Finance Corp in 2023.
Why Did Jagdishan Decide To Step Down?
Jagdishan had been considering whether to continue as CEO but did not intend to lobby directors or campaign for an extension, the report said.
He wanted the institution and regulator to support another term and was prepared to let the formal process determine his future.
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That process changed after Kumar’s push for a broader overhaul. Jagdishan told colleagues that he would not seek another term, as per the BBG report.
A board meeting was called at short notice on Saturday, where he formally conveyed the decision. Directors attempted to persuade him to reconsider, but he remained firm. The bank then prepared an announcement for the stock exchanges.
The timing left HDFC Bank scrambling. Its nomination and remuneration committee had not yet appointed an executive search firm. The lender is expected to bring in Egon Zehnder to begin the hunt for a successor, the report said.
What Happens To HDFC Bank Now?
Kumar is favouring an external candidate because he has reservations about internal contenders and believes they may not be aggressive enough to deliver the growth and execution he wants.
An internal executive could nevertheless take over temporarily while the bank searches for a longer-term CEO.
Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha is being discussed by analysts as a potential internal option, the report said.
The change also gives Kumar greater room to reshape HDFC Bank’s wider leadership structure. With some veteran directors nearing the end of their tenures, the chairman could influence both the board and executive ranks.
Why Is The Leadership Change Significant?
The CEO transition comes after a difficult period for HDFC Bank. The lender has faced regulatory and governance concerns involving its Dubai operations, deposits and digital platforms.
In July, the board penalised Jagdishan and two other senior executives after finding “business overreach” by employees involved in setting deposit rates.
The bank’s shares have also suffered. HDFC Bank stock has fallen 28% this year, compared with a 3% decline in the Nifty Bank index. More than $60 billion in market value has been wiped out from its peak last year, as per BBG.
The leadership reset therefore comes at a critical juncture. While analysts remain divided, an external CEO could provide a fresh start, whereas further management departures could add to uncertainty around growth and valuation.