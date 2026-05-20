PTC India Net Profit Declines Over 66% to ₹121 Crore in Q4

Manoj Kumar Jhawar, Managing Director & CEO, PTC India, said in the statement, "The volume from trades across different tenors has added up to the growth of 12 per cent in trading volume in FY25-26. The short-term trades from exchange platform have contributed 56 per cent of the volume, and other products like bilateral in (short, long term and cross-border) have contributed the remaining volumes." PTC India, a Government of India entity, has maintained its leadership position in power trading since its inception. It has also been mandated to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.