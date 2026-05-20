PTC India Net Profit Declines Over 66% to ₹121 Crore in Q4

Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Tuesday reported a 66 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 121.27 crore in the March quarter of FY26, citing higher expenses.
The consolidated net profit from continued operations was Rs 363.76 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a regulatory filing showed.
Total expenses rose to Rs 3,808.26 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 2,869.66 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
The board recommended a final dividend at the rate of 55 per cent i.e. Rs 5.5 per share for the financial year ended March 2026.
Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) or net profit from continued operation in FY26 stood at Rs 717.44 crore compared to Rs 853.73 crore in FY25, which included Rs 241.72 crore incurred from the divestment of PEL.
Manoj Kumar Jhawar, Managing Director & CEO, PTC India, said in the statement, "The volume from trades across different tenors has added up to the growth of 12 per cent in trading volume in FY25-26. The short-term trades from exchange platform have contributed 56 per cent of the volume, and other products like bilateral in (short, long term and cross-border) have contributed the remaining volumes." PTC India, a Government of India entity, has maintained its leadership position in power trading since its inception. It has also been mandated to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.