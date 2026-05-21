Q-Line Biotech Mobilises Over ₹61 Crore From Anchor Investors; IPO to Open on Thursday

Q-Line Biotech, a healthcare solutions provider, on Wednesday said it has raised a little over Rs 61 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its maiden public offering on the NSE Emerge.
The company has allotted over 17.81 lakh equity shares to Abakkus Mutual Fund, Carnelian Capital, Bharat Venture Opportunities Fund, 360 ONE, and HDFC Bank at an anchor investor price of Rs 343 per share, aggregating to Rs 61.09 crore, the company said in a statement.
The fundraising comes a day ahead of the opening of its around Rs 214.48-crore share sale through the NSE Emerge. The issue will open for subscription on May 21 and conclude on May 25.
Q-Line Biotech has fixed a price band of Rs 326-343 per share.
The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely a fresh issue of 62.53 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.
The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from the IPO to fund the working capital requirements, repayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.
It is in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of reagents (including kits and POC devices) & consumables and manufacturing, importing, supply of diagnostic equipment for different diagnostic healthcare needs.
On the financial front, the company had posted a revenue of Rs 313.78 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 28.13 crore in FY25. During the nine-month period ended December 2025, Q-Line Biotech reported a revenue of Rs 232.42 crore and PAT of Rs 38.7 crore.
The company's shares will list on the NSE's SME Emerge with a tentative listing date fixed on May 29, 2026.
Hem Securities Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the public issue.