SEBI Proposes to Permit Third-Party Payment in Mutual Funds in Certain Scenarios

The current regulatory framework mandates that all payments for investments in mutual funds must originate directly from the investor's own bank account and be routed exclusively through RBI-authorised payment aggregators or Sebi-recognised clearing corporations. After receiving feedback from the industry, Sebi felt a need to review the existing framework for third-party payments in mutual funds by permitting specific, well-defined scenarios where such payments may be allowed without compromising the overarching objectives of investor protection and compliance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). "The intent is to strike a balanced approach that facilitates ease of investing in genuine cases while reinforcing robust safeguards against potential misuse," Sebi said.