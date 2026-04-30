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KFin Technologies Q4 Profit Drops 4.6 Pc To ₹81 Cr

The company posted a PAT of ₹85.05 crore for the year-ago period

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PTI
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Updated on:
KFin Technologies Q4 Profit Drops 4.6 Pc To ₹81 Cr
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KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, on Thursday reported 4.6% decline in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹81.15 crore for March quarter FY26 even as revenue posted strong growth.

The company posted a PAT of ₹85.05 crore for the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹347.3 crore during the quarter from ₹282.7 crore in Q4FY25, KFin Technologies said in a statement.

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The company's board proposed a dividend of ₹12 per share, subject to shareholders' approval.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported a PAT of ₹343.7 crore, up from ₹332.6 crore in FY25. Revenue increased to Rs 1,301.5 crore from ₹1,090.8 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and CEO Sreekanth Nadella said FY26 was a "transformative year" for the company, marked by the acquisition of Ascent Fund Services and expansion of its global footprint.

He said the company delivered stable revenue growth and profitability despite a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, though the March quarter witnessed some softness in line with broader market trends.

KFin Technologies is a technology-driven financial services platform providing investor and issuer solutions to capital markets in India and across 18 countries.

It is the largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds and a leading issuer solutions provider, offering services such as fund administration, transfer agency, and transaction processing across multiple asset classes.

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