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Signature Global Q4 Net Profit Jumps Multi-Fold to ₹1,152 Crore on Exceptional Gains

Signature Global reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit driven by exceptional gains and strong performance in real estate operations

P
PTI
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Signature Global
Realty firm Signature Global Photo: Signature Global
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Realty firm Signature Global on Wednesday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,152.40 crore for the quarter ended March, driven by exceptional gains from investment in a joint venture.

Its net profit stood at Rs 61.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 1,195.22 crore in the January-March period of the last fiscal from Rs 570.43 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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The company posted an exceptional gain of Rs 1,267 crore during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's profit jumped to Rs 1,094.64 crore from Rs 101.2 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,778.85 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,637.99 crore in 2024-25.

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country

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