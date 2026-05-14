Apollo Tyres Q4 Profit Surges Over 3-Fold to ₹631 Crore

Apollo Tyres Ltd on Thursday reported more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 630.97 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, helped by gains from remeasuring of deferred tax liabilities.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 184.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 7,335.67 crore, compared to Rs 6,423.59 crore in the year-ago period.
The company has decided to adopt the concessional tax regime under the Finance Act, 2026, following which its applicable tax rate shall be reduced to 25.17 per cent from the earlier rate of 34.94 per cent and exemption in MAT, Apollo Tyres said.
The tyre manufacturer has re-measured deferred tax liabilities using the reduced applicable tax rate, leading to a net positive impact of Rs 573.67 crore, the filing added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 6,753.36 crore, compared to Rs 6,072.67 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share declared and paid during FY26, the company informed the stock exchanges.
For FY26, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,372.42 crore as against Rs 1,121.32 crore in FY25.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the entire financial year stood at Rs 28,470.6 crore, compared to Rs 26,123.42 crore in FY25, the filing said.
Commenting on the company's performance, Apollo Tyres Ltd Chairman, Onkar Kanwar, said,"Our performance in India remained robust, particularly in the replacement and OE segments, with truck-bus radials recording growth of over 20 per cent in Q4." "Our European Operations performed in line with prevailing market conditions. While ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to pose headwinds, we remain optimistic about sustained demand momentum in India, supported by positive rural sentiment," he added.