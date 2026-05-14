Apollo Tyres Q4 Profit Surges Over 3-Fold to ₹631 Crore

Commenting on the company's performance, Apollo Tyres Ltd Chairman, Onkar Kanwar, said,"Our performance in India remained robust, particularly in the replacement and OE segments, with truck-bus radials recording growth of over 20 per cent in Q4." "Our European Operations performed in line with prevailing market conditions. While ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to pose headwinds, we remain optimistic about sustained demand momentum in India, supported by positive rural sentiment," he added.