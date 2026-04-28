A

I would describe it as evolution rather than a sudden shift. Earlier generations typically built new businesses by using cash flows from an existing company. Promoters incubated fresh ventures internally and retained control across multiple businesses.

Today, the opportunity set is wider, growth cycles are faster and new sectors often require significant capital. Many families are therefore asking whether capital tied up in mature businesses can generate better returns elsewhere.

That has made promoters more open to strategic sales or private equity transactions. Increasingly, the decision is being viewed through the lens of capital efficiency and future opportunity rather than legacy attachment alone.