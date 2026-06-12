Vodafone Idea shareholders approved a ₹4,730 crore infusion from the Aditya Birla Group.
The funds will support capex and repay outstanding loans.
The move lifts the group’s stake in Vi to about 13%.
Vodafone Idea shareholders on Thursday,11 June 2026 has approved a ₹4,730-crore investment from the Aditya Birla Group through a preferential allotment of warrants at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). With the approval now secured, Aditya Birla Group's stake in the telecom operator will increase to around 13% from its existing holding of 9.6%.
Addressing shareholders at the meeting, Vi chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the company has navigated one of the most challenging periods in its history through resilience, adding that the focus now shifts to execution. The meeting was Birla's first EGM after he assumed charge as chairman.
Execution Takes Centre Stage
The fundraise will be routed through the preferential allotment of up to 4.3 billion warrants to Suryaja Investments, an Aditya Birla Group entity, at an issue price of ₹11 per warrant. The company said the fresh capital will be used for capital expenditure and repayment of outstanding loans.
"This transaction re-affirms the Aditya Birla Group's belief in the long-term prospects of your company and continued alignment with the interests of all shareholders," Birla said at the EGM, according to The Economic Times report.
"The focus now shifts firmly to execution, Across operations, customer service, and network expansion, the company is pursuing its priorities with discipline and purpose. The benefits of sustained investments in network infrastructure and rollout are now becoming increasingly visible, reflected in stronger operational performance and improved customer experience." he stated.
Shoring Up a Debt-Laden Carrier
The Aditya Birla Group had in May said it will invest ₹4,730 crore about $500 million in Vi, reinforcing the debt-laden telecom company's financial health and its capability to continue challenging bigger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. This announcement followed Birla's return as chairman of the Vi board earlier in May.
The investment follows a series of measures aimed at stabilising Vodafone Idea's finances. The government, which converted a portion of the company's spectrum dues into equity, has emerged as the largest shareholder with a stake of nearly 49%. The promoter groups have continued to support the company through periodic capital infusions.