What Stopped Jill Biden From Keeping PM Modi's Diamond Gift?

Jill Biden says she considered buying a synthetic diamond gifted by PM Narendra Modi in 2023.
She dropped the idea after US officials valued the stone at $20,000, far above its stated price.
The episode highlights strict gift-retention rules followed by both the US and India.
Former US first lady Jill Biden has revealed that she considered keeping a synthetic diamond gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2023 state visit to Washington, but ultimately decided against it after US authorities assigned a much higher value to the stone. The account appears in her memoir View from the East Wing: A Memoir.
According to Biden, Modi presented her with a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond as a symbol of India’s growing ambitions in the synthetic diamond industry. She wrote that the prime minister told her the diamond had been handmade in his hometown and cost about $2,500, even providing a bill of sale.
Biden said she briefly considered purchasing the gift herself. However, that changed after the US State Department assessed the diamond’s value at $20,000. “I thought, Maybe I’ll buy it. Then the State Department appraised it at $20,000, so I did not,” she wrote.
How White House Gift Rules Work
The episode offers a glimpse into the strict rules governing gifts received by the US president and first lady during official engagements.
Under US ethics regulations, such gifts are considered property of the federal government rather than personal belongings of the recipient. If a gift exceeds a certain value, it is reviewed, catalogued and stored by government authorities. Recipients can keep it only by paying its officially assessed market value.
Although Biden chose not to buy the diamond, she was allowed to have it mounted in a ring and wear it during official events while serving as first lady. After leaving the White House, she returned the ring to government custody.
In the memoir, Biden contrasted the diamond with a bracelet gifted by former French first lady Brigitte Macron, which she purchased from the government and still wears.
India Follows Similar Protocols
India also has formal rules for gifts received by ministers and government officials.
Official gifts are deposited in the Toshakhana, a repository maintained by the Ministry of External Affairs. Items valued below ₹5,000 may be retained by the recipient, while higher-valued gifts can be kept only after paying the amount exceeding that threshold.
The memoir also recounts preparations for Modi’s June 2023 state visit, including planning the White House state dinner and accommodating last-minute dietary requests. Biden said the visit required careful attention to cultural sensitivities, reflecting the broader diplomatic effort that accompanied one of the most significant India-US engagements during the Biden administration.