Google, Meta Pour Millions Into AI Workforce Training

Google is investing $50 million in US upskilling programmes for construction and trades
Joining Meta, which has pledged $250 million for data centre construction training and $115 million for a new technician academy.
With 176 data centres planned and a 349,000-worker shortfall, tech giants now see blue-collar labour as critical to winning the AI race.
Google has announced that it is investing $50 million in upskill training programmes across the US, targeting construction workers, electricians, plumbers, pipe fitters, welders and other labourers working across in AI and energy infrastructure.
Some partnerships are already underway, a Google spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.
The announcement came days after Meta revealed a $250 million programme to train Americans specifically for data centre construction roles.
A separate Reuters report said Meta is investing $115 million to launch a new training programme for data centre technician jobs, called America's Workforce Academy, which is cost-free and guarantees a job to graduates.
A Meta spokesperson reportedly said that the programme aims to provide generalist training for data centre technicians, with jobs offered as full-time roles with general contractors working on Meta's data centre buildout.
Why is There a Need for Skill Investment
The existing scale of physical infrastructure required to power the AI industry has outpaced the workforce. According to Associated Builders and Contractors, a trade group, the construction industry needs an estimated 349,000 new workers this year to meet the existing demands.
The urgency becomes evident in the face of the scale of data centre development underway, 176 data centres across 34 states of the US, reported Business Insider.
The constraint on growth isn't hiring new engineers, but rather it is building physical infrastructure, said Rob Lalka, a business professor at Tulane University, as quoted in the report. "Silicon Valley's white-collar executives won't succeed without the blue-collar workers," added Lalka.
Oracle and Microsoft have already moved earlier this year to expand existing initiatives aimed at building a pipeline of workers capable of supporting the AI build-out.
Together, the efforts reflect a growing recognition across the technology sector that the race to dominate AI will be won or lost not just in research laboratories but on construction sites as well.
The push has drawn a warm response from labour groups. Kenneth Cooper, international president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said that industry leaders' support helps create good, family-sustaining jobs and meets the growing energy needs of the economy.