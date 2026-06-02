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Blackstone Raises Record $13.1 Billion for Asia PE Fund

The fund exceeded its $10 billion target and marks the firm's largest private equity raise in Asia to date

Ashutosh Mishra
Ashutosh Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
The fund, Blackstone Capital Partners Asia III (BCP Asia III), was oversubscribed and reached its hard cap
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Global alternative asset manager Blackstone has completed the final close of its third Asia-focused private equity fund at $13.1 billion, exceeding its $10 billion target and marking the firm's largest private equity fundraising exercise in the region to date. 

The fund, Blackstone Capital Partners Asia III (BCP Asia III), was oversubscribed and reached its hard cap, said the company in a statement.

The latest vehicle is more than twice the size of Blackstone's previous Asia private equity fund, underscoring growing investor appetite for large-scale opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region. The firm said the fund builds on the performance of its first two Asia private equity vintages and reflects continued support from institutional investors. 

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Blackstone has been investing in Asia for over two decades, with a strategy focused on acquiring controlling or significant stakes in businesses to drive it forward. According to the firm, its investment approach is supported by teams across key markets in the region and a hands-on model aimed at business transformation. 

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The fundraise comes amid a challenging global fundraising environment for private equity, making the scale of the raise notable. Blackstone did not disclose the investor mix or deployment plans but indicated that the fund would pursue opportunities aligned with its long-term investment themes across Asia-Pacific. 

Blackstone said that it has deployed more than $7 billion across 12 investments in Asia over the past two years, with a particular focus on India and Japan. Recent investments include Indian AI cloud platform Neysa, Japanese engineering services company TechnoPro, and South Korean hair salon chain JUNO.

During the same period, the firm said that it has completed 15 exits, including the public listings of International Gemological Institute and Aadhar Housing Finance, as well as the exit from Japan-based Alinamin Pharmaceutical after supporting the company's growth in the consumer healthcare sector.

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