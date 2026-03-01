A

Look, private credit is not something unique to India. It is a global phenomenon. The reason it has worked globally is fairly simple. Banks are regulated with clear constraints. Private credit funds do not have those constraints in the same way.

If a founder wants something closer to equity, that can be structured. If they want subordinated debt or a hybrid instrument, that can be structured. That flexibility on the cap table is what makes private credit attractive.

In India specifically, two things have happened. One, corporate balance sheets have cleaned up over the past decade. Two, private capex and M&As [mergers and acquisitions] have returned. Indian companies have become far more acquisitive.

So, this capital is not just refinancing. It is being used for M&A, for promoter stake changes, for restructuring shareholding. It is an alternate source of capital that founders now view as long term.