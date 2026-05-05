CashKaro Reports 72% Revenue Growth To ₹600 Crore In FY26

Cashback and coupon platform CashKaro on Tuesday reported a 72 per cent jump in its revenue to ₹600 crore for the financial year 2025-26.
The company's EBITDA losses narrowed by around bout 40 per cent to ₹17.7 crore from ₹29.2 crore in FY25 on the back of improved unit economics.
The company's financial performance was driven by improved customer acquisition efficiency and stronger conversion rates, a statement said.
The platform enabled over ₹10,000 crore in sales for partner brands.
"This year, we grew our revenues by 72 per cent while reducing losses by almost half. By design, we are unit economics positive on every transaction and a business that has significant network effects at play. Cashback is a billion-dollar business in the US, China and Europe, and CashKaro is set to surpass them all, especially with our suite of India-centric products like EarnKaro," CashKaro co-founder Swati Bhargava said.
Rising consumer adoption of cashback as a core part of purchase decisions across metro and non-metro markets also fuelled the company's growth during the fiscal year.
To date, the app has paid out over ₹2,000 crore in real cashback to users.
Founded in 2013, CashKaro partners with over 1,500 e-commerce brands, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.