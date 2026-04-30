Adani Ports Profit Jumps 10% as Margins Expand, Logistics Drives Growth

Net profit rises 10.4% in Q4, backed by strong revenue and EBITDA expansion.
Margins improve to 61.1% while cargo volumes grow 13% year-on-year.
Company guides for double-digit growth with strong push from logistics and international ports.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported a 10.4 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,329 crore for the March quarter, according to its stock exchange filing. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2.
On Thursday, shares of the company closed at ₹1655.15, down 0.34% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Revenue during the quarter rose 26.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,737 crore, while EBITDA grew 31 percent to Rs 6,559 crore.
Operational performance remained robust, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 61.1 percent from 59 percent in the corresponding period last year.
Cargo volumes increased 13 percent year-on-year to 133.4 million metric tonnes (MMT). However, the company’s all-India market share edged down to 26 percent from 26.3 percent.
Container market share also declined to 45.2 percent from 46.3 percent, while rail volumes saw a marginal dip to 166,646 TEUs.
Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Gupta said the company aims to more than double both revenue and EBITDA by FY31, supported by plans to scale cargo handling capacity to one billion tonnes by December 2030.
Looking ahead, the company has guided for FY27 revenue in the range of Rs 43,000–45,000 crore and EBITDA of Rs 25,000–26,000 crore, indicating expectations of sustained double-digit growth. Capital expenditure is projected at Rs 12,000–14,000 crore, with net debt-to-EBITDA likely to remain capped at 2.5x.
On the balance sheet, gross debt stood at Rs 55,103 crore, while cash reserves were at Rs 12,193 crore, translating into a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.9x.
Domestic ports recorded a 13 percent rise in revenue, while international ports outperformed with a 34 percent increase. The logistics segment posted a 55 percent jump in revenue, driven by expansion in trucking and international freight network services. Meanwhile, the marine segment registered a sharp 134 percent rise in revenue.