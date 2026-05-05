Claire Mazumdar: The Woman Who Could Inherit India's Biggest Biotech Empire

Claire Mazumdar, 37, is the founder and chief executive officer of Bicara Therapeutics, a US-based oncology company incubated by Biocon that focuses on cancer therapies. Under her leadership, Bicara made a striking debut on the NASDAQ in 2024 with a valuation exceeding $800 million. It has since grown to a market capitalisation of over $1.6 billion, a track record that appears to have convinced her aunt she is ready for a bigger stage.