Claire Mazumdar: The Woman Who Could Inherit India's Biggest Biotech Empire

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names her niece Claire Mazumdar as her successor under a phased leadership plan.
Claire, 37, is a science-driven biotech leader and CEO of Nasdaq-listed Bicara Therapeutics.
The move signals a next growth phase for India's biggest biotech empire under new leadership.
At 73, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder and chairperson of Biocon, is not stepping back just yet. But she is thinking ahead, and she knows exactly who she wants in her corner when she does.
Mazumdar-Shaw has publicly identified her niece, Claire Mazumdar, as her chosen successor. The announcement marks a significant moment for a company that has been synonymous with its founder since its inception nearly four decades ago.
"I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands," Mazumdar-Shaw told Fortune India. "I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company."
She was, however, quick to add that the transition is not imminent. "I am not hanging up my boots anytime soon, but I want Claire to succeed me in a very phased manner," she told Reuters, outlining a step-by-step process, from director to vice-chair, and eventually to chairperson.
Who Is Claire Mazumdar?
While Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a household name in Indian business circles, her niece Claire has, until now, largely operated away from the public eye.
Claire Mazumdar, 37, is the founder and chief executive officer of Bicara Therapeutics, a US-based oncology company incubated by Biocon that focuses on cancer therapies. Under her leadership, Bicara made a striking debut on the NASDAQ in 2024 with a valuation exceeding $800 million. It has since grown to a market capitalisation of over $1.6 billion, a track record that appears to have convinced her aunt she is ready for a bigger stage.
Biocon retains a minority stake of around 10% in Bicara following its public listing.
Claire holds a degree in Biological Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a PhD in Cancer Biology from Stanford University School of Medicine, where her research focused on tumour immunology and cancer epigenetics, and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Her professional journey includes stints at Third Rock Ventures and Rheos Medicines, where she worked on company strategy and business development, including partnerships with global pharmaceutical firms.
A Transition Built on Trust
The succession plan comes at a significant moment for Biocon. The company has recently navigated structural changes, including the merger of its generics and biologics businesses, and has sharpened its focus on biosimilars and advanced technologies.
At this juncture, Mazumdar-Shaw's decision to chart a clear, if gradual, leadership transition signals confidence, not uncertainty. As she put it on social media: "Claire will transition into my role at the right time so not planning to hang up my boots just yet!!"
Notably, leadership transitions are also progressing across group companies, with Shreehas Tambe taking charge of Biocon Biologics and Siddharth Mittal set to lead Syngene International from July 1.
The group’s long-term strategy aims to strengthen differentiated biosimilars and develop original biologic drugs, supported by deeper AI integration across R&D platforms.